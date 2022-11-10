Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Otsuka Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

