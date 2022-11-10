Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.43. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,368 shares traded.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

