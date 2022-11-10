Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 417.2% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pandora A/S Stock Up 1.9 %
PANDY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,495. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.
Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.91 million for the quarter.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.
