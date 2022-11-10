Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 417.2% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

PANDY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,495. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.91 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.50.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

