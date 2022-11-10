Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

