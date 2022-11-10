PAX Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $566.10 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $566.10 million and $67.63 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,740.74 or 0.09798441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.70 or 0.30059951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.