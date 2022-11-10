Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Michael G. Levine Sells 4,555 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,542.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.18. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
