Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Michael G. Levine Sells 4,555 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,542.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.18. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

