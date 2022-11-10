PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

PBF Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,425 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 892,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

