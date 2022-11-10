Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

