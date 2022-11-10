Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $78.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 310,235 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,760,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

