Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Down 62.8% in October

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PDOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 453,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,381. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

