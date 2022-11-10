Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Shares Up 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 67,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (PDOTU)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.