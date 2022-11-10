Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

