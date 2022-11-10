Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $319,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:B opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Barnes Group news, CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $304,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.