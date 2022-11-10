Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

