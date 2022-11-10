Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.69. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 669 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
