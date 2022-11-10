Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.69. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 669 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

