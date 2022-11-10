Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Photon Control Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$378.34 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60.

Photon Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.