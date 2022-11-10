PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PHXHF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

