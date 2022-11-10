Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips Sells 7,324 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of PLL stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Piedmont Lithium

Several research analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

