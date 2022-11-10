Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the October 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pintec Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 33,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

