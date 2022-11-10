Piper Sandler Cuts Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $3.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.