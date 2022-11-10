Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plastic2Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,547. Plastic2Oil has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plastic2Oil (PTOI)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.