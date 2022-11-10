Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plastic2Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,547. Plastic2Oil has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

