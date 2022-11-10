Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.