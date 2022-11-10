PlayDapp (PLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.86 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $61.51 million and $31.86 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00583079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.07 or 0.30350386 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

