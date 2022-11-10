Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 8%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) shares fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.91. 24,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,446,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

