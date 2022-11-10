Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 5,761 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $581,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

About Plexus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

