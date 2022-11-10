Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.
Plug Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
