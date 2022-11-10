PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 377.98% and a negative return on equity of 205.59%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 63.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 55.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

