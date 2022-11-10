PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.45. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 150.94%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,723. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolarityTE stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PolarityTE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

