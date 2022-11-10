Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.99 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006503 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
