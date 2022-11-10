PotCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $426,607.27 and approximately $284.17 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00353076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00032456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023206 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001156 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018434 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

