Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands Stock Up 77.0 %

Shares of POWRW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 1,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,691. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.