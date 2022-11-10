Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,300 shares, an increase of 230.5% from the October 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.5 days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
Shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at 4.99 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.67 and its 200-day moving average is 6.96. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of 4.99 and a 52-week high of 10.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.
