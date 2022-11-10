Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the October 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Prada has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.