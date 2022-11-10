Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

PRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

