Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $166.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $241,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 23.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

