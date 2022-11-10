Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PRIM opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.