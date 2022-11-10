Procaps Group (PROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Procaps Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million.

Shares of PROC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 8,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procaps Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A. ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

