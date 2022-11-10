Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.68. 5,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 15.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.