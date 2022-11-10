ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Down 2.2%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.69 and last traded at C$7.69. 2,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.
ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$65.97 million and a PE ratio of -404.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.35.
ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ProMIS Neurosciences
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
