Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Property Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

