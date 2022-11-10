ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,683 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 3.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,838,000. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 2,080,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $24,896,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,911,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

