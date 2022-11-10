ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 7.2%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.47. Approximately 153,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,737,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $6,169,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

