Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Proto Labs Trading Down 6.9 %

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.