Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Insider Martin Carolan Acquires 200,000 Shares

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Rating) insider Martin Carolan bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).

Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Martin Carolan bought 78,464 shares of Provaris Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,707.84 ($3,057.04).

About Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy Ltd engages in the development of hydrogen production projects in Australia and internationally. The company owns 100% interest in the Tiwi Islands Hydrogen Export project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also develops compressed hydrogen shipping solutions. The company was formerly known as Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

