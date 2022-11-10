Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Insider Martin Carolan Acquires 200,000 Shares

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Rating) insider Martin Carolan bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).
Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Martin Carolan bought 78,464 shares of Provaris Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,707.84 ($3,057.04).
Provaris Energy Price Performance
About Provaris Energy
