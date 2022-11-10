ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.