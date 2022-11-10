ProVise Management Group LLC Has $826,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

T opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.