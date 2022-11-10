ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 20,455 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

