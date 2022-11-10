ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.