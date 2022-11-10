ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $181.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $241.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

