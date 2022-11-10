ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 675 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

